Tealby fundraiser awarded by charity

A Tealby fundraiser and cancer survivor has been honoured by a charity after his sporting efforts netted them more than £6,000.

Philip Would, who overcame prostate cancer in 2015, was named Triathlon Fundraiser of the Year at the Bloodwise Sports Awards.

The 45-year-old completed his first ever triathlon - the Blenheim Palace Triathlon - to raise £6,478 for research into leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma by Bloodwise,the blood cancer charity.

“I was thrilled to win the award, it was a huge surprise and totally unexpected,” said Philip, who received his award at a ceremony in London.

“Having won my own battle with cancer, I felt it important to show support to others whose lives might be affected.

“A lot of people have done a lot of good and helped me get through this, so it was really about giving something back to them.”

“The fact that I received such fantastic support clearly demonstrates the empathy people have for such a great cause.

Having enjoyed sport at a younger age, Philip admits in recent years he hadn’t been so active.

“I always enjoyed sport, both the playing side and the social aspect it brings,” said Philip.

“I always played sport in my earlier years but then, like so many other people, my priorities became focused elsewhere.”

Things changed, however, when he saw the triathlon advertised.

He said: “At the time, I was just trying to get fit and back to full working order after my illness.

“I saw it (the triathlon) advertised somewhere and thought why not have a go, get some awareness for a cancer charity and raise some funds so they can help more people?”

Now Philip has got a taste of triathlon. He said: “I really enjoyed getting fit again and have continued with the training, trying to maintain all three disciplines.

“I can often be seen out running and will be cycling again when the weather gets a bit better.

“I will probably be doing the Blenheim event again this year, but I am also looking at maybe setting my sights a bit further - maybe looking at challenges abroad.”