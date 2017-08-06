Tea time stop for breast cancer charity

A Market Rasen woman has been fundraising for the Breast Cancer Care charity in support of one of her closest friends.

Julie Elton hosted an afternoon tea event after hearing first hand the support her friend, Nikki Lancaster-Crane, had been given following her diagnosis and treatment.

“When I found out one of my closest friends had been diagnosed with breast cancer, I was gutted for her,” said Julie.

“Only a few weeks before, I’d had a scare myself, but fortunately I was ok.

“Nikki was one of the few people I confided in and she was there for me.”

Now, seeing Nikki go through her treatment and also hearing about the support she is receiving, Julie decided to raise some money for Breast Cancer Care and was delighted with the result.

She said: “I had a lot of support from family and friends and there was a fantastic turnout on the day.

“Nikki even managed a visit and was overwhelmed with the whole event.

“It was such a joy to see her relaxed and with a big smile on her face.”

The main event was a raffle, which had been supported by a number of local businesses.

“Thanks go to everyone who supported us and helped raise £210 for the charity,” added Julie.

“Nikki’s mum, Ann, has been an amazing and constant support for Nikki, along with her son Daniel, and I would like to say thank you to her.”

After the event, Ann officially accepted the cheque on behalf of Nikki for the charity.