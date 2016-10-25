Tattershall Castle ideal setting for Hallowe’en fun

Tattershall Castle is the perfect playground for all little witches, wizards, ghouls and ghosts this half term holiday.

From the vast echoing chambers, up the winding staircase and out on to the battlements, there are creepy adventures at every turn.

Join the frightfully fun vampire trail and follow the clues around the Castle and grounds to receive a tasty prize.

Within the petrifying Parlour enjoy being creative with eerie craft activities (24th to 30th October).

Dust off those costume cobwebs and dress to impress for the fancy dress competition and request a terrifying or ghoulish face paint design at the Hallowe’en Spooktactular, on October 30.

Young spooky characters get in free, with additional charges for trails and crafts

For more information call the Castle on 01507 342543.