Take part in rail franchise consultation

The county council is calling on people to take part in a consultation to help them push for improved train services.

The Department for Transport launched its consultation on the new East Midlands rail franchise, which includes Market Rasen, earlier this week, with the deadline for responses being Wednesday October 11.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways and Transport, said: “The council has been lobbying hard for better train services over the last few years, and there have been a lot of improvements in that time.

“For example, there has been a significant increase in the number of stops on the Lincoln to Nottingham line.

“And there are other improvements on the horizon - new direct services between Lincoln and London are due to launch in May 2019, and improved Sunday services between Lincoln and Sheffield are set to start later this next year.

“Now, we want to build on that momentum.

“The new East Midlands franchise covers the vast majority of train services across Lincolnshire, and we want to make sure we get a fair deal.

“We’ll be pushing for the best possible service for Lincolnshire, and it would be great if we had the local businesses and communities behind us too.”

The new franchise is expected to start in August 2019.

Full details on the consultation can be found at www.gov.uk/government/consultations/future-of-east-midlands-rail-franchise .