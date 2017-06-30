Sweet smell of success at Middle Rasen show

Middle Rasen Village Hall was filled with the sweet smell of success for the first of this year’s shows organised by the Horticultural Society.

The 49th Annual Sweet Pea & Early Summer Flower Show proved to be another great success.

Best in show - Andy Hubbock EMN-170621-071040001

The entries were of a very high standard and enjoyed by all who attended.

“We would like to thank everyone who exhibited, particularly those who travelled long distances to do so,” said society president Joyce Rhodes.

“The children too have contributed to a lovely display of work and we thank the pupils from the primary school and members of the Rainbow group for that.”

Before the presentation of the trophies, a minute’s silence was held in memory of Joyce Heath, a long time member of the society.

Sweet smelling aroma from the sweet peas filled the air EMN-170621-071015001

Mrs Heath had hosted both the sweet pea show and the main society show in the grounds of her house for some years.

“Joyce was probably the longest serving member of the Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society and we have lots of lovely memories of her,” said Mrs Rhodes.

Trophies in the sweet pea classes went to: Most points in Classes 6 to 24a - Philip Hildred; Ashfield Trophy for runner up in Classes 6 to 24a: John Bennett; The Society’s Shield for the highest points in Sweet Pea Classes 1 to 5 - Andy Hubbock; N.S.P.S. Bronze Medal for winner in Class 3 - John Jaques; N.S.P.S. Bronze Certificate for best vase of Sweet Peas exhibited - Andy Hubbock; Novices Award for most points, given by the Derbyshire Sweet Pea Growers - Lesley Bailey; Charles Hanmer Memorial Trophy for first prize in Class 5 - Andy Hubbock; Charles Hanmer Tankard for most points in Classes 6 to 7a. - Pat Fussey.

The Vice President’s Vase for most points in the Floral Art section was shared between Gina Waite and Rita Goulsbra.

Best in Show - Rita Goulsbra EMN-170621-071028001

Mrs Goulsbra also took the prizes for the Best Exhibit in the Floral Art section and the Best Exhibit in the Show.

The Sylvia Pilley Memorial Salver for most points in Classes 13-20 went to Philip Hildred, who was also awarded the Sylvia Pilley Memorial Salver as winner of Class 13.

The special prize of £5 for the Best Exhibit in the Children’s Section went to Leah Miller.

The next event for the horticultural society will be their main summer show, which will be held on Saturday July 22, with a change of venue.

“The cost of the big marquee is too much now, so we will be holding the event in the village hall with a small marquee attached,” said Mrs Rhodes.

“I am certain it will work very well.”

Schedules for the show are now available, with details from 01673 843206.