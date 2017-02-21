Sweet news for Rasen shows’ ticket sales

One of Market Rasen’s longest-established businesses has teamed up with the Festival Hall to promote this year’s entertainment programme.

Garnetts Sweet Shop in the town’s Queen Street will be a ticket outlet for the forthcoming shows at the Caistor Road venue.

Owner Louise Robinson is carrying on a family tradition by helping promote events in the town.

“My mum used to sell tickets, so I am more than happy to start again,” she said.

Following on from last year’s successful trial events at the hall, this year’s programme has stepped up a gear.

A number of music evenings and other entertainment events are planned throughout the year in an effort to bring live entertainment to the town.

“I am really pleased to be reigniting this long-established collaboration between town businesses and the town council,” said Nicola Marshall, a freelance business consultant who is leading the Festival Hall regeneration project.

“It is important for us to have a town centre outlet for tickets and it will also help bring people down to this end of Queen Street.

“Garnetts is just perfect for us and we are pleased Louise is getting behind us.”

Next month, the hall will come alive with action from the Fight Factory wrestling team and on April 28 Hattie Briggs will be in concert, with guest Saskia Griffiths-Moore.

Tickets for all events will be on sale in Garnetts, which is open Tuesday to Saturday.