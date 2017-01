Lincolshire Police has issued an alert warning people of suspicious persons seen in Stainton-le-Vale last night.

The suspicious persons were seen in the area of Stainton le Vale at around midnight last night (January 10/11).

It is reported that a vehicle was entered but nothing was taken.

PCSO Dawn Cowling has urged motorists to ensure they lock their vehicles when unattended.

If you have any infomation call 101 with incident reference number 429 of 10/01/2017.