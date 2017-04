Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following a report of suspicious activity in Keelby in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday).

At around 4.30am on April 17, a person is believed to have been peering into a residents vehicle before being disturbed by the owner’s dog.

The suspect then entered a wooden garden shed and stole two petrol engine disc cutters.

Anyone who has information about this offence is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 463 of April 18.