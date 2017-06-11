Support for Dominican orphanage

Every year, members of the Humberside International Women’s Club, which meets at Nettleton, hold an event to raise money for an international charity, usually associated with one of their members.

This year, they chose Casa Nazaret Orphanage in the Dominican Republic.

The orphanage in Puerto Plata EMN-170531-170500001

There is little health care there and children who are born disabled are usually abandoned.

The club raised £1,425, which was taken to the orphanage by member Anna Rodriguez, pictured above, and spent in the local shops to help boost the economy of the town.

Much of the money was spent on nappies, medicines and groceries.