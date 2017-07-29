Summer special in Rasen

This year’s Rotary-organised summer market, arts, crafts and open gardens event is fast approaching and there is still time to get involved.

There are still spaces for traders and charities in the market place for the event on Saturday, August 5, at £20 a stall or free for charities.

Also, if your garden is looking good and you would like to open it up for the day you could be added to the list.

Contact Derek Anderson on 01673 842495 if you are interested in either.

On the day, those coming to town by car for the event will find the usual parking sites available, except for the market place which will be hosting the market.

If the car parks are getting full, you could start at one of the gardens and then walk into town.

The combined admission for the gardens - open from 10am to 5pm - is £4.

Maps and information will be available on the day at each of the gardens or at the Rotary Information Stall in the Market Place. Leaflets are also in local shops now.