Summer of fun for children to enjoy in Rasen

As the long summer holiday approaches children in Market Rasen have a week-long holiday club to look forward to.

Showstoppers is organised by Market Rasen New Life Church and will run from August 14 to 18 - and it is free.

The club is open to all 5-11 year olds in the local area and will include outdoor games, indoor crafts and team challenges.

It will be held in the mornings at Market Rasen Primary School, with the gates opening at 10.45am and the fun and games ending at 12.30pm each day.

The club is fully supervised by DBS checked volunteers.

Parents can drop their children off or stay on site and enjoy a relaxed cuppa and a chat in the parents cafe.

Booking forms available via Primary Schools, at the Library or call 01673 849941, www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk