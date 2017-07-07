Success! Rasen riders celebrate fund-raising efforts

Campaigners for a new skate park in Rasen are seeing their fundraising efforts pay off as a new facility is hoped for by next year.

Deputy mayor Stephen Bunney has congratulated the youngsters on the skate park working group who have raised £500 over the course of two fundraising events - and added around one hundred signatures to their petition at June’s bric-a-brac market alone.

Skate park working group membets Juliette Herrott, Louie Herrott, Alex Grant, Logan Grant and Joanne Grant.

He said: “This money has been raised from sales, bouncy castle and by the young people helping to dismantle and store the stalls.

“Whilst I can not confirm figures, conversations with potential funders have gone well and everything looks as if Market Rasen should have a new skate park next spring.”

Coun Bunney added: “The overwhelming view of the people of Market Rasen is that a skate park is a needed feature for age group of about 12 to 20 in the town and surrounding villages.

“The young people on the working group are extremely committed.

“Some of the group have committed to undertaking the groundworks manually at the site to prepare for a new park.”

According to Coun Bunnney the council is working towards the ‘ultimate target’ of a completed skate park by late spring or early summer 2018 - but originally stated a 12 to 18 month deadline ‘with six months slippage’.

Fundraiser and rider Ash Appleyard said: “Right now I am very pleased with the council and community’s dedication to getting this project up and running.

“From what started as just a petition has now turned into reality and plans are being set for a new skate park.

“This has made me and others in the community very happy.

“It is great to see the council working with young people, giving our thoughts and ideas priority as they are taken into consideration.”