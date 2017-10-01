Cooler mornings and changes in weather can often create ideal picture opportunities.
Binbrook resident Kerry Heafield took the opportunity to capture this stunning sunrise last week, looking out over the grasshills area of the village.
She said: “I just took it out of the bedroom window at about 6.45am.”, Have you managed to capture a stunning sunrise or sassy sunset?
Email your pictures to rasenmail@jpress.co.uk
