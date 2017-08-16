Students prepare to receive A-level results across Lincolnshire

It’s A-level results day tomorrow (Thursday) and it can be a nerve-racking experience for students.

The message from Lincolnshire County Council is don’t panic...there’s plenty of advice and help out there for you.

Many students will of course be looking forward to the university or college of their choice when they get their results, but others may need to change their plans.

For anyone whose results were not as good as they hoped, the first thing to do is to contact your chosen universities and see if they will still accept you on the course for which you have an offer.

If they are unable to offer you a place and you still want to go to university then you will need to use Clearing.

Your first contact should be UCAS at: www.ucas.com/ where you will find all the information you need to help you through this process.

Don’t forget that as well as University you can also consider Apprenticeships and Traineeships.

Information on these can be found at: www.gov.uk/apply-apprenticeship

There is a wealth of information available from the National Careers Service which also provides a telephone helpline if you need to find out more about the options.

They can be found at: nationalcareersservice.direct.gov.uk/

