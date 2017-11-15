Stronger support needed to see CCTV resolution in Caistor

A consultation with Caistor residents over plans to install CCTV in the town’s market place has failed to reach a conclusion.

Results of the survey, which went to residents and businesses in the town, were collated by West Lindsey District Council, who have been working in partnership with the town council on the CCTV project.

Speaking at last week’s town council meeting, where CCTV was an agenda item, Coun Steve Milson said: “Caistor Town Council is wholeheartedly in support of CCTV, as are the majority of residents who responded to the survey.

“However WLDC would like to see stronger support as they feel the survey does not give them a definitive answer about whether to proceed.

“I propose that Caistor Town Council will continue in its endeavour to bring this initiative to a positive conclusion and urge the community and businesses to lobby WLDC accordingly.”