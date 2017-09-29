Stolen van recovered after being spotted in Louth

A red Vauxhall Combo van, which was stolen from a North Lincolnshire village, has been recovered by police after being spotted in Louth following a ‘Lincs Alert’ online appeal.

Community Beat Manager, PC Richard Precious, said: “Following the earlier appeal for sightings of the van that had been stolen from Worlaby, I am pleased to inform you that as a result of the Lincs Alert appeal the vehicle was spotted in Louth and reported to the police.

“The vehicle has now been recovered and is awaiting forensic examination. Thank you all for your assistance.”

Lincolnshire Police are keen for more residents to sign up to their ‘Lincs Alert’ website, where local police teams can post information about incidents, witness appeals, missing people, security advice and more. Visit www.lincolnshirealert.co.uk to sign up.