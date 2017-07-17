Stirling effort as Caistor man (73) ends marathon runs

A Caistor runner has completed his 121st and - he says - last marathon , raising more than £1,000 for a cause close to heart in the process.

Jimmy Dutch (73) became something of a celebrity as he took on the Stirling marathon.

He said: “It was a very relaxed marathon with people asking along the way what it is like to do 121 marathons and wanting their picture taken with me.

“Well all I can say is you just put one foot in front of the other and keep going!”

That is just what Jimmy did .

There was even time to view Andy Murray’s golden postbox along the route (in Dunblane) and enjoy a Guinness half way round.

There was a surprise for Jimmy too near the end.

He said: “Just as I was starting the final loops, I looked up and saw two friends from Caistor - Kathy and John Young.

“I was shocked they had made a special trip - it was a great surprise.”

Jimmy’s running career has seen him raise more than £37,000 for charity.

This time round, his plan was to raise money for Caistor LIVES and the Arts and Heritage Centre, but with the LIVES group folding, it was agreed to pass all the money on to the Centre for the work they do in the community.

Centre manager Stephanie dale said: On behalf of our volunteers and the community, I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Jimmy for raising this money.

“Jimmy should be an example to all of us, that anything is possible at any age if you are determined!”