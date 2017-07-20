Step up and step out for Rasen walk to defeat dementia

A well-known local fundraiser and dementia campaigner is calling on people to step out and help defeat dementia.

Steve Boryszczuk has organised a Defeat Dementia Walk at Market Rasen’s racecourse this September and is encouraging people to sign up to take part.

The event takes place on Sunday, September 3.

There will be a choice of two walks - six miles and four miles - and all ages are welcome to go along.

Both walks start at 11am.

The Defeat Dementia Walk will be supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK and certificates will be given to everyone who takes part in the event.

“I hope as many people as possible will sign up or come along on the day to take part,” said Steve, whose wife Michelle died from Alzheimer’s at the age of 44.

“I am really grateful to the racecourse, who have given the venue at no charge, so we can raise as much money as possible for the charity.”

Registration fee is £10 per person; visit www.justgiving.com/marketrasenwalk

The event will also see a raffle, tombola, skittles and music, plus a barbecue and refreshments.

As previously reported, Steve is currently in training for a much longer walk himself - 160 kilometres across Bhutan.

The charity trek will take place in October and while Steve will be raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK, his trekking companion Tony Butler will be supporting the Children’s Hospital Charity (Sheffield Children’s Hospital).