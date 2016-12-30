Start year with Middle Rasen duck race

Middle Rasen’s now traditional duck race takes place on New Year’s Day, Sunday January 1.

The fun starts at noon on Parry’s Bridge in Low Church Road.

The little, yellow, plastic ducks will take around 20 minutes to get to the finish line, under the bridge in Church Street, next to Naylor’s Drive.

There are prizes for the winning ducks - £100 for first place, £50 for second and £25 for third.

There are other prizes available too, including for the last three ducks home.

The prize draw will be made in the Nag’s Head after the race.

The event races money for the Middle Rasen Cricket and Association Football Club.

For more information on the event and how to get a duck, visit www.kwax.org.uk.

Alternatively, call in at Crossroads Stores or the Nag’s Head, both in Middle Rasen.