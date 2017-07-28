Stars of the Rasen abd Barkwith communities honoured

Three women, who are shining examples of true community spirit, have been honoured for the work they do.

The Middle Rasen and Barkwith Group of Parishes have a successful parish magazine - Community Spirit - and each year awards are made to some of those who live up to the magazine’s title.

Veronica Chamberlin receiving her award from Mary Jordan EMN-170718-105008001

This year, three awards were made to three local ladies who give up a vast amount of time to keep their communities alive.

The first award was made by the Community Spirit editor Julia Weeks to a fellow Middle Rasen resident who Mrs Weeks said is ‘always willing to go that extra mile to help anyone in need’.

Since moving to the village, Rosemary Walker has thrown herself into village life.

Mrs Weeks said: “She started our wonderful ‘Carry on Singing’ group. She is our verger, a reader and friend to everyone.”

May Bennett receiving her award from Joyce Rhodes EMN-170718-105021001

Veronica Chamberlin has been involved in the Community Spirit magazine since its inception in 2008.

Presenting her with one of this year’s awards, on behalf of the Barkwith Group, Mary Jordan said: “As well as delivering bundles of magazines to seven villages of our parish, Veronica can always be relied on to contribute to fundraising activities - bringing energy, ideas and creativity.

“She is also deeply involved with her hockey club, encouraging youngsters to participate, driving her teams around the county and also playing herself.

“We are especially grateful for her musical contribution - coaxing tunes from various temperamental organs in our five churches. The Rev David Post once said ‘When I see Veronica, I know everything will go well.’”

The final award of the evening was presented by Joyce Rhodes to a lady she described as a ‘strong pillar of our community’ - May Bennett.

Mrs Rhodes said: “May has worked tirelessly for this community and for many good causes for very many years.

“At West Rasen, it is the Heritage Centre; she has been chairman and president of Market Rasen Flower Club and, most importantly, has been secretary and organiser of Middle Rasen Horticultural Society for four decades.

“Her award is much deserved.”