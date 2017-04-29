Star Wars adventure at Rasen Library

May the force be with you if you venture into the Market Rasen Library celebrations of the annual Star Wars Reads Day as there will be a twist!

The stories and craft event will be on the Sith (sixth) day of May, 10am to noon, when there will be lightsabers, Stormtroopers and R2D2, with stories told around The Death Star.

Karen Waring, Louth Library Manager, for GLL, said: “The epic storytelling and endless imagination of the Star Wars world makes it perfect for encouraging children of all ages to get involved in reading.

“The whole concept of Star Wars shows children that they can get involved in a galaxy light years away just by opening a book.”

Book your place now for £1 to avoid disappointment.

Call in and speak to a member of staff, email market_rasen.library@gll.org or call the Customer Service Centre on 01522 782010.