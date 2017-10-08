Stamwalk end for Kelsey’s Tim Fell

After two months on the road, Tim Fell can finally put his feet up.

The retired North Kelsey farmer has walked from John O’Groats to Lands End to raise awareness of stammering.

He set off on July 27 and reached his final destination on September 21.

Mr Fell, who is chairman of the British Stammering Association (BSA), has also raised more than £10,000 for the charity through his mammoth walk.

The BSA will use this money to help people who stammer, with the aim of enabling them to lead full and rewarding lives.