Staff at a local supported living service praised for helping people in a “kind and caring” way

A supported living service based in Lincolnshire, Supporting You in Lincolnshire (SYI Lincolnshire), has been rated ‘good’ overall and in every care category by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the health and social care watchdog.

In the report, following a recent inspection, inspectors said: “We observed people were supported in a kind and caring way by staff”.

They went on to say, “Staff looked after the same people where this was possible which enables both parties to develop professional bonds and friendship. Staff we spoke with said they enjoyed supporting the people who used the service and treated them as they would their own family, with respectful care and support.”

Inspectors said, “Relatives we spoke with told us the staff cared about people using the service and told us this helped them to feel reassured their relations were being well looked after.

Inspectors mentioned how people are supported to do activities of their choosing.

Some people currently choose to go horse riding, swimming and on day trips to local attractions. They are encouraged to visit family members.

SYI Lincolnshire is managed by Priory Adult Care, a new division within the renowned Priory Group.

It brings together two Priory adult care divisions, Craegmoor and Amore Care. SYI Lincolnshire supports people with autism, learning disabilities, mental health problems and behaviours that challenge who live in their own homes.

Its aim is to help them to live as independent lives as possible. The service supports people who live in and around Caistor, Louth, Skegness, Lincoln, Sleaford, Horncastle, Market Rasen and Grimsby.

Janet Burgin, Registered Manager, said: “We pride ourselves on enabling the people we support to live as independently as possible. The report shows that we offer great opportunities to people and that they really benefit from the personalised support our team provides. I would like to thank my team for all their hard work.”

Hayden Knight, Managing Director of Priory Adult Care for the South East said: “This is a great supported living service which really enables people to live as independently as possible. I am sure that the staff team there will keep up their brilliant efforts.”