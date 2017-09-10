Spy Dog event at Rasen Library

Summer Reading Challenge activities have kept four to 11 ear olds busy throughout the school holidays at Market Rasen Library.

The latest event saw staff on the detective trail recruiting agents into the field with the help of author Andrew Cope and his Spy Dog series of books.

Having fun at the Spy Dog event in Market Rasen Library EMN-170831-095315001

The place was full of double agents who were eventually banged to rights and taken in to custody.

Karen Waring Team Leader at Market Rasen Library said: “It was great to see the children getting into the theme of the Summer Reading Challenge again at the Spy Dog event and listening to stories and facts about Lara the dog.

“The children loved making binoculars, walkie talkies, ID cards and their very own spy glass in the craft session that followed to help sniff out the clues.

“Unfortunately, a lot of them got onto the wrong side of the law and were eventually banged to right as double agents - but it was all in the name of good honest storytelling”.

A celebration event for all the children who completed the challenge to read six books will be held at the library on September 12.