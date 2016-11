Children enjoyed a morning of spiders, bangs and spooky things ahead of Hallowe’en at Brigg Heritage Centre last week.

Aleah Smith and Gerard Mcmonagle are pictured with heritage centre volunteer Janet Heath, left, and town mayor Ann Eardley.

Another craft activity session takes place on Saturday, from 10am to 12.30pm.

The theme is Christmas calligraphy for all ages and the cost is £3.

To book, or for further information, call 01754 296771.