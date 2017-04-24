Special offer for Market Rasen first evening racing fixture of 2017

Lincolnshire residents are getting a special deal on tickets at the first evening race meeting of the year at Market Rasen Racecourse.

People who live in LN and DN postcodes – and produce a utility bill to confirm their residence on Thursday April 27 – will get into the track for just £10.

They will also receive a voucher for £1 off the official racecard.

The meeting is the latest County Race-day when there is a ‘one enclosure’ policy, meaning everyone can enjoy the best that’s on offer for a very affordable price.

All three enclosures – County, Tattersalls and Lawn – will be open, offering visitors a choice of where to watch the races and enjoy refreshments.

The County Enclosure has several bars and places to eat in a friendly atmosphere, including the County Bar with great views or a table in the Brocklesby Suite Restaurant.

Within the Tattersalls Enclosure, visitors watch the horses as they parade and get up close to the winners.

There are various bars and eateries, including the tote Exacta Bar and Red Rum Bar.

With the 2016/17 jump racing season concluding on Saturday, visitors may see horses from the stables of Nicky Henderson in action as he bids to reclaim the trainers’ championship title from Paul Nicholls.

Young adults, aged 18 to 24 years, can get half-price admission by registering at RacePass18to24.co.uk to receive a free RacePass membership card. Senior citizens can obtain discounted admission by joining The Diamond Club, with details available online.

Gates open at 2.35pm. The first race is at 4.35pm and the finale is at 8pm.

More information is available at www.marketrasenraces.co.uk.