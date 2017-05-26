‘Something for whole family’ at Rasen’s bric-a-brac day

Market Rasen Town Council’s next big event could be the chance for you to make a profit from your spring clean!

Next month will see the council’s latest effort to ‘show what Rasen has on offer’ when the all-new bric-a-brac market is hosted in the market place.

The Mail spoke to town clerk Faye Lambkin-Smith and bookings clerk Kerrie Nicholson, who hope the event will ‘introduce newcomers to the high street’.

Mrs Lambkin-Smith said: “The idea is that it’s a market for everyone.

“Individuals can come and sell unwanted items without public liability insurance - however that does mean that food items cannot be sold.

“We’re hoping to provide burger and ice cream vans, a bouncy castle, and even musical entertainment.

“It’s something the whole family can get involved in - with things to keep the children entertained too.”

Mrs Nicholson said: “It’s all about bringing people into Market Rasen and showing what we have to offer - as well as enriching the existing community in the town.

“It’s also an opportunity to introduce people to high street shops.

“We think the market place is a relaxed and intimate setting, which is ideal for an event like this.

“And hopefully, if the bric-a-brac market is as successful as we want it to be, it will be something we can organise as an annual event.

“We’re looking to more and more events like this in the town, and may well have a questionnaire for visitors to participate in on the day.”

The bric-a-brac market will take place on Saturday, June 24, from 10am until 3pm.

Pitches start at £4, with an optional addition of a market stall provided and set-up for an additional £6.

To book your pitch, call Kerrie on 01673 842479 or email bookingsclerk@market rasentc.co.uk