Something fishy for Nettleton & Moortown WI

Members of Nettleton & Moortown WI enjoyed an interesting afternoon visit to Sea Lord’s fish processing plant in Caistor.

Robed in white coats, shoes and hair nets, they heard how fish is flown in from Iceland on a very tight turnaround to provide the freshest fish to a supermarket chain.

Sea Lord has been in Caistor for 17 years and supplies white fish, breaded fish, ready meals and other fish products exclusively to Waitrose nationwide.

Following the visit, members stopped off at Caistor Lakes, where they enjoyed tea and cake.