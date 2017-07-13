‘Some interest’ in town’s Social Club sale

Market Rasen’s Social Club has been put on the open market.

The Serpentine Street property is being marketed by Market Rasen agents Perkins George Mawer & Co as a development property.

A spokesman for Perkins George Mawer & Co said: “We have shown a number of people round the property, so there is certainly some interest.”

Spread over two floors, the property provides an area of about 8,000sq ft in total.

The social club - function room, main bar, snooker room, cellar, kitchen and dining room - occupy the ground floor, while the first floor features a three-bedroomed flat.

The Social Club closed its doors suddenly last October, leaving stewards Eve and Shaun Bennett ‘devastated’.

The couple had been running the club for a year when the closure happened.

At the time, Mr Bennett said the committee, which runs the club, had been left with ‘no choice’ but to close.

He added: “Please respect that current committee, staff and stewards have put in endless amounts of hard work and long hours to try and avoid the club closing its doors, but it is a sad fact that social clubs are a dying breed.”

The premises are priced at £275,000 and more details on the sale are available at www.perkinsgeorgemawer.co.uk