SNOW ALERT: Met Office issue wintry weather warning for Lincolnshire

The Met Office has this morning issued a Yellow Warning for much of the Midlands, reaching as far south as south Lincolnshire.

Temperatures will plummet this week and rain will turn readily to snow even at low levels on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Met Office warning states: “Rain will turn to snow in places later on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. This could bring accumulations of 4 to 8 cm across some hilly areas of northern England and Scotland, largely above 200-300 m, with as much as 15 cm possible above 300-400 m.

“Overnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning there is the potential for snow to settle to low levels over parts of Yorkshire and down into the northeast Midlands, though with a good deal of uncertainty about this.

“Please be aware of the risk of difficult driving conditions in some areas.

“A band of rain spreading slowly in will turn to snow as it encounters cold air. Whilst this will be mainly on high ground, and heavier bursts could easily bring snow down to low levels. Overnight into Wednesday morning, there are concerns that heavier bursts could bring snow more widely down to low levels over parts of eastern England, though at this stage there is low confidence.”