The annual Hainton Sleigh Ride saw six teams race from Sixhills to the Heneage Arms.

The winners were the Rudolph Runners, with a time of 13 minutes 43 seconds.

In second were Sixhills (13:57) and third The Hainton Has Beens (14:48), followed by Market Rasen Young Farmers (14:54), Stubby’s Santas (16:48) and West Torrington Snow Flakes (17:31), who won the best dressed prize.

This year’s event raised £1,020 to support the work of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.