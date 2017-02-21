Skydock update: Police conclude operation

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed they have concluded their operation at a ballistic testing site at the former RAF base in Faldingworth near Market Rasen.

In a statement on their website, Lincolnshire Police said: “Lincolnshire Police can confirm that they have concluded the execution of the warrant at the registered firearms dealer at Faldingworth following the revocation of their S5 licence by the Home Office last week.

“There will now be an ongoing police investigation into the items that were seized and because the investigation is continuing we will not make any further statement at this stage.”

It is more than a week since the police operation began on Monday February 13.

The company at the centre of the incident has yet to comment.