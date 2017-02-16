Skydock: Police still working at Faldingworth weapons testing site

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed they are still present at former RAF station in Faldingworth.

This follows the commencement of a joint operation between Lincolnshire Police and military firearms specialists on Monday (February 13) to seize firearms being stored there.

The operation is centred on Skydock, a company that specialises in ‘explosive and ballistic’ testing, which has its premises at Faldingworth’s former RAF station.

It follows a Home Office revocation of the Section 5 (Firearms Act) licence held by a registered firearms dealer at the site.

In an initial report, police expected the operation to take ‘a number of days’.

More news as we have it.