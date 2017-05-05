Skate park launched as part of Rasen Tesco funding scheme

Shoppers at Market Rasen’s Tesco branch can use their blue tokens to back the town’s skate park project achieve the funding it needs - as the project was launched as part of the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ scheme yesterday.

Town mayor Coun John Matthews revealed the project had been selected as part of the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ scheme at the annual town meeting last month (April 26).

According to Coun Matthews, being part of the scheme will see the skate park fund receive ‘one, two or four thousand pounds’.

However, the meeting also heard there was still a long battle ahead to raise funds for the entire project with estimates a new skate park could cost anything from £40,000 to £120,000.

Members of the community have also stepped in to help raise the cash for a new facility, with one resident presenting a cheque to the town council at the town.

Riders in the town, who have used the skate park extensively over the years, have also committed to help fundraise.

The Mail understands the skate park is being adopted as part of the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ scheme for around two months and is up against projects from Caistor and Osgodby.