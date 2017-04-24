Sir Edward ‘glad’ after Rasen planning decision deferred

MP Sir Edward Leigh has said it could be worth calling in the Secretary of State for Local Government to consider controversial plans for 300 homes in Caistor Road.

The Rasen Mail revealed last week that West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee had deferred a decision on the application by Chestnut Homes after calling for more information from lead agencies involved in the project.

Sir Edward backed that course of action and said: “I am glad the planning committee has deferred their decision as this proposal clearly requires more scrutiny.

“If they don’t get it right, it may be worth asking the Secretary of State to call this in for his consideration.”

“This proposal is inherently problematic and unsuitable for the area.”

Sir Edward also went into detail about how he believes the development would cause problems in Market and Middle Rasen.

He added: “Its approval would create numerous problems for traffic management, flood control, doctors’ surgeries, and school places, not to mention problems in compliance with the current area plan.

“In addition to writing to West Lindsey District Council detailing my objections, I have met with local residents and the Rasen Action Group as well as with Coun Thomas Smith and Coun Lewis Strange.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to is very concerned about this proposal.”

Chestnut Homes believes the development would boost the area.

The company has stated in planning documents: “The site provides a logical extension to the town within walking and cycling distance of facilities and services.

“The proposed development will significantly enhance the economic benefits of this land to Market Rasen.”