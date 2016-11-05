Sir Cliff Richard is coming to Lincoln

Legendary singer Sir Cliff Richard is heading to Lincoln next year as part of his Just Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll tour.

The UK’s most successful hitmaker will be at Lincoln Castle on Saturday June 24.

The tour celebrates Sir Cliff’s new album “Just…Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll“, will visit a number of castles and historic locations for fully seated outdoor concerts in fabulous intimate arenas, built especially for Cliff Richard and his fans.

Tickets go on general sale on Monday November 14 from www.livenation.co.uk

Sir Cliff has returned to his roots to record an album of his favourite songs from the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll.

These include renditions of seminal tracks such as Roll Over Beethoven, Great Balls of Fire, Sweet Little Sixteen and his very own debut single, Move It.

The album also features a duet with fellow idol Elvis Presley on Blue Suede Shoes.

This has been a career long dream of Cliff’s, which now becomes reality.

The new release follows the huge success of his last studio album, ‘The Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll Songbook’ in 2013, and the celebratory ’75 at 75 – 75 Career Spanning Hits’ in 2015.

Cliff released his debut single Move It in August 1958, which is credited with being the first British rock ‘n’ roll hit, bringing what had previously been an American genre across the Atlantic, for the first time.

‘Just… Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll’ will, astonishingly, be his 102nd album.