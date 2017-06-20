Silver award for Rasen’s slimming success story

A weight-loss expert from Market Rasen has won an award for the exceptional work she does in helping more than 100 people in the area to lose weight every week.

Annabelle Stemp opened the Saturday morning Slimming World group in March and has now received ‘Silver’ status by the national slimming club because of her success in supporting local slimmers to reach their dream weight, improve their health and change their lives.

She said: “I am delighted to have received the ‘Silver’ award for the group.

“This award belongs to the members. They’re the ones who make our group the success that it is,

“I feel passionately about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight in the same way that I did when I lost 3 and a half stone with Slimming World in 2015.

“Losing weight made me feel happier and healthier and gave me so much more confidence.

“I became a consultant because I wanted to share that feeling and help other people to achieve the same success I had myself.”

Annabelle is planning to open another group in Wragby on July 7.

To find out more, call Annabelle on 07518 694015.