Sign up for the bench - new drive for magistrates?

Lincolnshire Magistrates is looking for ordinary members of the community to sign up for the bench.

Applicants do not need any qualifications, but must be of good character and trustworthy, and be willing to sit at least 13 days a year, as well as attend training for their work.

Magistrates are not paid for their work but can recover their expenses.

“Magistrates come from all walks of life and applications are welcome from anybody who can demonstrate the key qualities required for this judicial role,” said Stephen Abbot, acting secretary of the Lord Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Justices of the Peace for Lincolnshire.

“The committee particularly encourages applications from those groups under-represented on the bench – younger people, those in paid employment, people with disabilities and members of minority ethnic groups. Applications are all considered on merit.”

Further details and information on how to apply can be found at www.gov.uk/become-magistrate/www.gov.uk/become-magistrate/ or by contacting the Judicial Support Team at LRLN-JudicialSupportTeam@hmcts.gsi.gov.uk

The recruitment campaign closes on Friday April 14, 2017 or before if thirty applications have been received