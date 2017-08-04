Sign up for Rasen Live fun

Have your say

Market Rasen’s proposed new skate park will be given an added boost with a full day of events this September.

The market place will be the place to be for Rasen Live!! on Saturday, September 9

There will be skate fun from 10am to 6pm, with a bouncy castle and other activities.

After the success of the bric-a-brac market in June, there will be more of the same from 10am to 2.30pm.

Live music is planned for between 4pm and 7.30pm too.

Organiser Nicola Marshall is looking for local bands and performers to fill a number of available spots.

Contact her through Facebook - search for Nicola FestivalHall, email festivalhall@marketrasentc.co.uk or call 01673 308010.

The date of Rasen Live!! also coincides with the Heritage Open days, with the chance to visit the Old Police Station and Railway Station.