Sheriff cuts ribbon as new wing at Rasen care home is unveiled

A Market Rasen residential care home unveiled a state-of-the-art extension last week, with the High Sheriff of Lincolnshire present to cut the ribbon.

Owners and staff at The Poplars, which is part of The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), were ‘delighted’ with the £800,000 investment.

The grand opening of the extension.

The new facility provides an additional 11 beds which are specifically designed for dementia patients.

Each room contains an ensuite bathroom and the extension includes a large, open plan kitchen, dining and lounge area with access to secure gardens.

Home Manager Maxine Kennedy said: “The result is absolutely fantastic.

“Dementia patients will have a wonderful experience with the larger bedrooms and lovely ensuite facilities.

“All being well, my first resident will be moving in tomorrow!”

OSJCT, which operates 15 care homes in Lincolnshire, decided to extend the home following an increase in enquiries from people looking for specialist dementia care in the area.

Caroline Dunagan, Assistant Operations director for OSJCT, said: “I’m absolutely delighted.

“We knew that we needed to support the local community as the existing home runs at full capacity for demetia patients.

“We have therefore developed a state-of-the-art dementia specific design.

Ms Dunagan added: “The room uses contrast colour schemes, which are designed specifically for patients with advanced dementia who have developed sight problems.

“This helps them differentiate between different bathroom units and other bedroom furniture.”

High Sheriff of Lincolnshire Mrs Jill Hughs, who is also a Trustee of OSJCT, was invited to formally open the £800,000 extension.

She said: “I am very honoured to have been invited in my dual role.

“I was here a few months ago when it was just a building site and wow, it’s amazing now!

“It’s great to hear that half the beds are already reserved.”

Another addition to The Poplars is De Aston student Mark Bedford’s GCSE Design and Technology Project.

He said: “I have donated a bench I made for my resistant material project.

“I thought a new bench would go well with the new dementia centre.

“It took me a lot a time to create but I’ve really enjoyed what I’ve done and I’m happy it’s gone to a good place - and I’m hoping for a good mark too!”

Also in attendance was Rasen’s Mayor John Matthews.

Coun Matthews said: “It’s just great to see development in this property.

“To have this additional benefit of a dementia wing is just priceless.”