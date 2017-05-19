Services in the area from Sunday, May 21

West Wold Deanery

May 25 - 7pm Ascension Day Service at Nettleton.

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Baptism, Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen.

May 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 24: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.

May 25: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

May 26: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led Service.

Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Sarah Parkin; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: Chapel Anniversary - 10.45am and 6pm the Rev Stuart Gunson.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14, in the committee room ; 6.30pm Church Prayer Meeting.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Family Service at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

May 24: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 3pm Hillside Service at Claxby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.

Kelsey Group

11am Morning Worship at Kirkby cum Osgodby; 6pm Evening Prayer at North Kelsey.

Nettleton

9.30am Communion.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.

May 24: Communion at 10am.

May 25: Communion at 7pm.

Binbrook Group

8am Communion at Wold Newton; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

May 25: 9am Service for Ascension Day at East Barkwith.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Family Service at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.

May 25: 7pm Deanery Communion for Ascension Day at Grayingham.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

May 25: 7pm Communion at Nettleham.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering..

Orthodox Christian Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard’s Orthodox Christian Church, Louth Cemetery.