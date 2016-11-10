See Frankenstein puppets in Brigg

A magical display of puppetry will capture the imagination of young people and adults alike in Brigg this month.

Little Frankenstein, by Lempen Puppet Theatre Company is part of the LiveLincs line up of events.

Fizzing with magic and suspense, it tells the tale of famous puppeteer Frank Stein who, fed up of badly made puppets, decides to make his own, with life changing results.

The show will be at Brigg and District Servicemen’s Club on Saturday, November 19, with the performance starting at 2pm.

To book tickets call 01652 658995.

The show will also be at Worlaby Village Hall on Friday, November 18, at 6.30pm, with tickets available from 01652 618832.

LiveLincs is a programme of theatre, dance and music funded by Arts Council England and North Lincolnshire Council.