Seasonal veg donation for Rasen event

Plans for Market Rasen’s community Christmas dinner have been given a boost by a local farmer.

AM Duguid & Sons at Caenby Corner has agreed to donate vegetables for the dinner, and event organisers went along to say thank you in person.

This Friday, October 6, there is a chance to sign up for the Christmas Day meal, volunteer your help, make a donation or find out more at Market Rasen’s Tesco store between 10am and 4pm.