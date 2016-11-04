Seasonal shopping pop-in at Brigg

Following the setting-up of a Café Church in Brigg’s Costa Coffee on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 9.30am, Churches Together in Brigg are now opening a Christmas Pop-In Shop in empty shop premises, formerly Onskans, also in Wrawby Street.

Initiated by members of the Methodist Church, the shop will have its grand opening next Thursday, November 10, at 10am.

It will then be open every Thursday and Saturday until Christmas.

“It is hoped we can sell Christmas cards, calendars, books, gifts and crafts – all with the true Christmas message,” said Mary Knaggs from the Churches Together team.

“The Real Chocolate Advent Calendars, with a free children’s Christmas book, will also be on sale, as will Traidcraft items.”

An area of the shop will be also be set aside for people to chat over a cuppa and there is the possibility of a craft workshop being set up to make small Christmas gifts, as well as a gift- wrapping service.