Scout group receives start-up grant from Louth Freemasons

The newly-formed Binbrook Scout Group is proving popular, with numbers increasing rapidly.

The three sections – beavers, cubs and scouts – have all enjoyed getting out and about recently.

On a visit to the village church, the beaver section and group scout leader Mike Kaynes were presented with £500 by members of the Hermes Lodge of Freemasons at Louth.

Beaver Gabriel Wildsmith is pictured receiving the cheque on behalf of the scout group from charity steward Jim Randall.

With them are lodge secretary John Winter and Father Trevor Walker.

The money is being used towards the start-up costs of the group.

Over the past month, the scouts have taken a trip to the Grimsby docks and been on a cycling/camping trip with Manby Scouts.

The whole group also took part in their first Remembrance Day commemorations at the village church and the 460 Squadron memorial in Kirmond Road on Sunday.

Due to the success of the group, and the subsequent increase in numbers, the cubs’ meetings have been moved to Tuesday evenings, in the Reading Room from 6pm to 7.15pm.

Beavers and scouts remain in the village hall on Thursday evenings.

The scout group is also looking for more volunteers to come forward and help at meetings.

For more details, drop in at one of the meeting nights or email the group scout leader at Binbrookgsl@gmail.com.