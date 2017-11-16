School support for LIVES after Rasen dad’s life saved

Pupils at Market Rasen Primary School have been celebrating their fundraising success alongside their own achievements.

The children got the chance to ditch their uniforms for the day and help raise money for LIVES, after one family came face to face with how the lifesaving charity works.

Nine-year-old Leona Burke instigated the event after her dad David suffered a heart attack recently, at the age of 45.

A local LIVES responder was on the scene within minutes of calling for an ambulance and Leona, and her mum Lizzie, wanted to do something to raise money for the charity to thank them.

Leona said: “LIVES are a great help for people.

“If they didn’t get to people quickly, people like my dad wouldn’t be here today.”

The school’s non-uniform event raised £269 on the day and LIVES Community Liaison Officer Richard Spence went along to talk to the whole school about the work the charity does at an assembly. To celebrate their success the children were awarded with golden jumpers.

Richard said: “As a charity, we rely almost solely on donations such as the children have made today - and we are very grateful for it.

“It costs around £1.3million a year to run LIVES.

“It costs about £55 every time a LIVES responder comes out and we are on target to attend 21,000 patients this year.

“We have just over 700 volunteers around the county who respond on behalf of the ambulance service.

“In our rural areas, it can sometimes take an hour for an ambulance, but because our responders are based locally, we can help people quicker - like we did with Leona’s dad.”