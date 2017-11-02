Santa’s suitcase collections at Rasen and Horncastle travel shops

From socks and scarves to chocolate and coffee, charitable holidaymakers are being asked to donate a
gift in the run up to the festive season as part of a campaign to support the over 50s.
After the success of last year’s collection for homelessness charities, Lincolnshire Co-op’s 13 travel branches, which includes Market Rasen and Horncastle, are currently running the Santa’s Suitcase appeal, collecting presents which will be shared with local social inclusion groups.
It forms parts of Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme, which will see funds being raised for good causes across Lincolnshire and the surrounding areas, who are combatting loneliness for people over 50, throughout December, January and February.
People can pop by their local travel branch throughout November until December to help fill Santa’s suitcase, whether they’re booking a trip or simply walking by.
Participating travel branches include: Boston - Oldrids Department Store, Bargate
Carlton Centre – Alexander Walk, Lincoln
Gainsborough - Market Place
Grantham - Downtown Garden Centre, Gonerby Moor Grimsby - Devonshire House, The Bull Ring
Horncastle - Bridge Street Long Sutton – High Street Louth – Market Place
Market Rasen - Market Place
Newark - Middle Gate
Sleaford - Southgate
Spalding - Hall Place
Tritton Road – Moorland Way, Lincoln
Presents such as knitted items, gift sets, confectionary, puzzles and tea and coffee sets are suggested.
The gifts will form part of the seasonal support Lincolnshire Co-op will be providing to Community Lincs, Friendship at Home in North East Lincolnshire and more than 50 lunch clubs and friendship groups.
Head of Travel Wayne Dennett said: “The festive period is a time for helping others.
“We hope that lots of people will contribute to our collection so people who benefit from the services that social inclusion charities offer feel special this Christmas.
“Whether it’s a box of chocolates or knitwear, a small gift will mean so much to someone facing loneliness this time of year.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Market Rasen Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.