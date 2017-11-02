Santa’s suitcase collections at Rasen and Horncastle travel shops

From socks and scarves to chocolate and coffee, charitable holidaymakers are being asked to donate a

gift in the run up to the festive season as part of a campaign to support the over 50s.

After the success of last year’s collection for homelessness charities, Lincolnshire Co-op’s 13 travel branches, which includes Market Rasen and Horncastle, are currently running the Santa’s Suitcase appeal, collecting presents which will be shared with local social inclusion groups.

It forms parts of Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme, which will see funds being raised for good causes across Lincolnshire and the surrounding areas, who are combatting loneliness for people over 50, throughout December, January and February.

People can pop by their local travel branch throughout November until December to help fill Santa’s suitcase, whether they’re booking a trip or simply walking by.

Participating travel branches include:  Boston - Oldrids Department Store, Bargate

 Carlton Centre – Alexander Walk, Lincoln

 Gainsborough - Market Place

 Grantham - Downtown Garden Centre, Gonerby Moor  Grimsby - Devonshire House, The Bull Ring

 Horncastle - Bridge Street  Long Sutton – High Street  Louth – Market Place

 Market Rasen - Market Place

 Newark - Middle Gate

 Sleaford - Southgate

 Spalding - Hall Place

 Tritton Road – Moorland Way, Lincoln

Presents such as knitted items, gift sets, confectionary, puzzles and tea and coffee sets are suggested.

The gifts will form part of the seasonal support Lincolnshire Co-op will be providing to Community Lincs, Friendship at Home in North East Lincolnshire and more than 50 lunch clubs and friendship groups.

Head of Travel Wayne Dennett said: “The festive period is a time for helping others.

“We hope that lots of people will contribute to our collection so people who benefit from the services that social inclusion charities offer feel special this Christmas.

“Whether it’s a box of chocolates or knitwear, a small gift will mean so much to someone facing loneliness this time of year.”