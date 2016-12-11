Santa heading out in Rasen

After making an appearance at Saturday’s Christmas event in Market Rasen, Lions Club members will be helping Santa tour the town this month.

Next Thursday, December 15, they will be at the Nags Head in Middle Rasen from 6pm to 8pm.

On Tuesday, December 20, they will be visiting The Brambles, The Furlongs, and Union Street, as well as the Gordon Field and Mill Road areas of the town between 4pm and 7pm.

On Wednesday, December 21, it is the turn of Hunters Place, Anglian Way, Kingfisher Drive, Legsby Road and The Ridings, again between 4pm and 7pm.

Santa and his sleigh will also be outside the Co-op on Saturday December 17 and Tesco this Saturday, December 10, from 10am to 3pm.

Finally, there will be a visit to Rase Park on December 23, 6pm to 7pm.