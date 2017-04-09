Running up cash for charities at Caistor

Caistor Running Club, which started in 2011, donated money to Caistor and District Lions Club, LIVES and Caistor Cares at a presentation in Caistor Sports and Social Club.

The Lions Club and LIVES each received £500 and Caistor Cares received £400.

The money was raised through the annual Sting in the Tail run, which will take place this year on July 2.

Pictured are Katy Hewis, left, with Julia Whittaker (Caistor Cares), Luke Kireia (LIVES) and Lion President Peter Morris with Running Club chairman Andy Bell.