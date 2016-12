Caistor Running Club celebrated its fifth anniversary at a dinner and dance, with more than 80 members attending the event at Hall Farm in Ashby Cum Fenby.

Founding member Chris Robey recalled the night when just a handful of hopeful, interested people turned up at the inaugural meeting in Caistor Town Hall. Since then, the club has grown to more than 130 members.

“The secret of the club’s success is enshrined in its motto Run for Fun to which must be added ... and cake,” said member Jill Bell.